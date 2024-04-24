Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Healthcare stocks rise

Healthcare stocks rise

Last Updated : Apr 24 2024 | 10:05 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Healthcare stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Healthcare index increasing 284.55 points or 0.82% at 34870.3 at 09:42 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Healthcare index, Suven Life Sciences Ltd (up 5%), Max Healthcare Institute Ltd (up 4.44%),Syncom Formulations (India) Ltd (up 3.6%),Vimta Labs Ltd (up 2.47%),Cipla Ltd (up 2.37%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Biocon Ltd (up 2.14%), Panacea Biotec Ltd (up 2.02%), Sastasundar Ventures Ltd (up 2.02%), Blue Jet Healthcare Ltd (up 1.87%), and Bajaj Healthcare Ltd (up 1.77%).

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

On the other hand, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd (down 5%), Aster DM Healthcare Ltd (down 4.14%), and Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd (down 2.87%) turned lower.

At 09:42 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 158.18 or 0.21% at 73896.63.

The Nifty 50 index was up 44.8 points or 0.2% at 22412.8.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 364.06 points or 0.78% at 46856.27.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 75.86 points or 0.55% at 13862.29.

On BSE,2213 shares were trading in green, 659 were trading in red and 108 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Healthcare stocks slide

Healthcare shares fall

Healthcare shares fall

Nifty climbs above 21,900; pharma shares advance

Nifty hovers below 22,000 level; pharma shares decline

Basic materials stocks edge higher

Metal stocks edge higher

Zydus Lifesciences' injectable manufacturing site concludes USFDA inspection

Puravankara hits the roof after emerging as preferred developer for Pali Hill redevelopment project

Indices nudge higher; breadth strong

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Apr 24 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story