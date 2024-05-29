Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Purshottam Investofin reports standalone net profit of Rs 3.93 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Purshottam Investofin reports standalone net profit of Rs 3.93 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 9:17 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 18.95% to Rs 1.82 crore

Net profit of Purshottam Investofin reported to Rs 3.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 18.95% to Rs 1.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 2162.16% to Rs 8.37 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 30.80% to Rs 7.22 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1.821.53 19 7.225.52 31 OPM %256.5968.63 -198.4875.36 - PBDT4.00-0.22 LP 11.630.68 1610 PBT3.91-0.29 LP 11.350.37 2968 NP3.93-0.28 LP 8.370.37 2162

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

HSBC Investdirect Financial Services India standalone net profit rises 53.36% in the December 2023 quarter

Life Insurance Corporation of India standalone net profit rises 2.49% in the March 2024 quarter

Life Insurance Corporation of India consolidated net profit rises 4.48% in the March 2024 quarter

Karnataka Bank concludes Rs 600 cr QIP of equity shares

LIC Q4 PAT rises 2% YoY to Rs 13,763 cr; declares dividend of Rs 6/ share

Stock alert: IRCTC, Oil India, Havells India, NBCC, Brigade Enterprises

Indices may see weak opening

M&amp;M Financial board OKs raising upto Rs 2,000 crore via NCDs

Aspira Pathlab &amp; Diagnostics reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.50 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Silicon Valley Infotech reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 29 2024 | 7:36 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story