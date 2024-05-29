Purshottam Investofin reports standalone net profit of Rs 3.93 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 18.95% to Rs 1.82 crore

Net profit of Purshottam Investofin reported to Rs 3.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 18.95% to Rs 1.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 2162.16% to Rs 8.37 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 30.80% to Rs 7.22 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

1.821.537.225.52256.5968.63198.4875.364.00-0.2211.630.683.91-0.2911.350.373.93-0.288.370.37

