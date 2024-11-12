Purshottam Investofin standalone net profit declines 33.70% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 18.44% to Rs 2.12 crore

Net profit of Purshottam Investofin declined 33.70% to Rs 1.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 18.44% to Rs 2.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.2.121.79125.47154.191.882.121.722.071.221.84

Powered by Capital Market - Live News