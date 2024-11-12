Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances standalone net profit declines 13.09% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 16.32% to Rs 257.70 crore

Net profit of Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances declined 13.09% to Rs 12.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 14.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 16.32% to Rs 257.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 307.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.257.70307.978.878.1522.9824.6116.9019.4812.6814.59

