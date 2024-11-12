Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances standalone net profit declines 13.09% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 12 2024 | 9:12 AM IST
Sales decline 16.32% to Rs 257.70 crore

Net profit of Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances declined 13.09% to Rs 12.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 14.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 16.32% to Rs 257.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 307.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales257.70307.97 -16 OPM %8.878.15 -PBDT22.9824.61 -7 PBT16.9019.48 -13 NP12.6814.59 -13

First Published: Nov 12 2024 | 7:39 AM IST

