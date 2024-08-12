Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Pushpsons Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.06 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 12 2024 | 12:04 PM IST
Sales rise 20.63% to Rs 0.76 crore

Net profit of Pushpsons Industries reported to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 20.63% to Rs 0.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.760.63 21 OPM %9.21-6.35 -PBDT0.08-0.04 LP PBT0.06-0.06 LP NP0.06-0.06 LP

First Published: Aug 12 2024 | 11:57 AM IST

