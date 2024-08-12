Sun TV Network slumps as Q1 PAT slides 6% YoY to Rs 547 cr

Sun TV Network tumbled 8.33% to Rs 838.30 after the media company's standalone net profit declined 6.21% to Rs 546.98 crore in Q1 FY25 as against Rs 582.80 crore in Q1 FY23.

Revenue from operations shed 3.16% to Rs 1,276.11 crore during the quarter under review.

Total income stood at Rs 1,416.35 crore in June 2024 quarter, registering de-growth of 1.19% year on year (YoY).

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Profit before tax was at Rs 736.33 crore in first quarter of FY25, declining 9.62% from Rs 814.68 crore posted in similar quarter previous fiscal.

EBITDA de-grew 10.18% YoY to Rs 706.36 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2024.