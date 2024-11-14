Pushpsons Industries standalone net profit declines 61.90% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 4.62% to Rs 1.24 crore

Net profit of Pushpsons Industries declined 61.90% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 4.62% to Rs 1.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.1.241.306.4516.920.100.230.080.210.080.21

Powered by Capital Market - Live News