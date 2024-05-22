Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Pushpsons Industries standalone net profit rises 6.67% in the March 2024 quarter

Pushpsons Industries standalone net profit rises 6.67% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 22 2024 | 1:04 PM IST
Sales decline 5.74% to Rs 1.15 crore

Net profit of Pushpsons Industries rose 6.67% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 5.74% to Rs 1.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.39 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 66.53% to Rs 4.08 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1.151.22 -6 4.082.45 67 OPM %13.9114.75 -11.27-10.20 - PBDT0.180.17 6 0.48-0.21 LP PBT0.160.15 7 0.39-0.30 LP NP0.160.15 7 0.39-0.30 LP

First Published: May 22 2024 | 12:54 PM IST

