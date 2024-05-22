Ausom Enterprise Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Geecee Ventures Ltd, Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) Ltd, Mangalam Drugs and Organics Ltd and Fiberweb (India) Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 22 May 2024.

Ausom Enterprise Ltd soared 20.00% to Rs 117.25 at 11:59 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 61668 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9444 shares in the past one month.

Geecee Ventures Ltd surged 19.99% to Rs 364.1. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 16875 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4924 shares in the past one month.

Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) Ltd spiked 19.98% to Rs 197.85. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 19112 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8544 shares in the past one month.

Mangalam Drugs and Organics Ltd gained 19.96% to Rs 117.8. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 38169 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4635 shares in the past one month.

Fiberweb (India) Ltd exploded 14.92% to Rs 42.44. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.1 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 28348 shares in the past one month.

