Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Titan Intech standalone net profit rises 146.75% in the March 2024 quarter

Titan Intech standalone net profit rises 146.75% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 22 2024 | 12:31 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 284.05% to Rs 13.48 crore

Net profit of Titan Intech rose 146.75% to Rs 1.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 284.05% to Rs 13.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 221.71% to Rs 5.63 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 199.05% to Rs 44.05 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 14.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales13.483.51 284 44.0514.73 199 OPM %25.0733.90 -22.6620.91 - PBDT3.351.19 182 9.943.04 227 PBT2.240.94 138 6.622.06 221 NP1.900.77 147 5.631.75 222

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Unlocking Value: Titan Intech Announces Board Meeting to Discuss Bonus Issue and Office Relocation

HSBC Investdirect Financial Services India standalone net profit rises 53.36% in the December 2023 quarter

Life Insurance Corporation of India standalone net profit rises 49.10% in the December 2023 quarter

Life Insurance Corporation of India consolidated net profit rises 29.52% in the December 2023 quarter

Max Life Insurance Company standalone net profit declines 39.76% in the December 2023 quarter

SEBI changes methodology for calculating market capitalization of public listed company

NSE SME Indian Emulsifiers makes a blockbuster debut

H.G. Infra soars after emerging as L-1 bidder for two road projects in Maharashtra

Nifty holds 22,550 mark; realty shares rally

SEBI issues guidelines for managing stock price impact emerging from market rumours

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 22 2024 | 12:11 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story