Titan Intech standalone net profit rises 146.75% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 284.05% to Rs 13.48 crore

Net profit of Titan Intech rose 146.75% to Rs 1.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 284.05% to Rs 13.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 221.71% to Rs 5.63 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 199.05% to Rs 44.05 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 14.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

13.483.5144.0514.7325.0733.9022.6620.913.351.199.943.042.240.946.622.061.900.775.631.75

