Divyashakti reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.47 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 22 2024 | 12:50 PM IST
Sales rise 13.97% to Rs 16.15 crore

Net profit of Divyashakti reported to Rs 0.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 13.97% to Rs 16.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 14.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 70.37% to Rs 2.32 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 7.63% to Rs 69.77 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 75.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales16.1514.17 14 69.7775.53 -8 OPM %2.97-9.88 -4.147.45 - PBDT1.07-1.36 LP 5.6513.53 -58 PBT0.47-2.00 LP 3.2211.01 -71 NP0.47-1.54 LP 2.327.83 -70

First Published: May 22 2024 | 12:34 PM IST

