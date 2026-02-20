PVR INOX inaugurates 7-screen multiplex at Inorbit Mall, Hubballi

PVR INOX announced the inauguration of a state-of-the-art, seven-screen multiplex at Inorbit Mall. Designed as a flagship entertainment destination, the 1,386-capacity property introduces the city's first PXL auditorium, a proprietary large-screen format engineered for ultra-high-definition, laser-powered immersion.

The launch underscores Hubballi's rapid evolution into a significant commercial and lifestyle hub within Northern Karnataka. Strategically situated on the high-growth Gokul Road/Airport Road corridor, the multiplex anchors Inorbit Mall's premium retail ecosystem alongside global brands such as Apple, Tommy Hilfiger, Hamleys, and American Eagle, among many more, positioning it at the epicentre of the city's sophisticated new social landscape.

At the heart of the property is the PXL auditorium, a format defined by its monumental scale and precision engineering. The theatre features: