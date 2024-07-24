Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / PVR Inox Ltd gains for third consecutive session

PVR Inox Ltd gains for third consecutive session

Image
Last Updated : Jul 24 2024 | 1:17 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

PVR Inox Ltd is quoting at Rs 1480, up 3.41% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 0.26% in last one year as compared to a 23.68% spurt in NIFTY and a 0.2% spurt in the Nifty Media index.

PVR Inox Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1480, up 3.41% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.56% on the day, quoting at 24341.6. The Sensex is at 79865.77, down 0.7%. PVR Inox Ltd has risen around 3.63% in last one month.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which PVR Inox Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 1.15% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1976.3, up 1.93% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6.37 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 7.33 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1484.55, up 5.19% on the day. PVR Inox Ltd is down 0.26% in last one year as compared to a 23.68% spurt in NIFTY and a 0.2% spurt in the Nifty Media index.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Cybercrime costs to hit $10.5 trn by 2025: How insurance may save your biz

LIVE: At least 18 people die in Saurya Airlines plane crash in Kathmandu

Singapore is world's most powerful passport, India stands at 82nd spot

KEC International stock price surges sharply on Rs 1,422 crore-order win

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex below 80K, down 550 pts amid post Budget jitters; Nifty tests 24,300

First Published: Jul 24 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story