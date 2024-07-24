Coforge Ltd gains for third consecutive session

Coforge Ltd is quoting at Rs 6359, up 2.91% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 35.65% in last one year as compared to a 23.68% spurt in NIFTY and a 34.59% spurt in the Nifty IT index. Coforge Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 6359, up 2.91% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.56% on the day, quoting at 24341.6. The Sensex is at 79865.77, down 0.7%. Coforge Ltd has risen around 18.85% in last one month. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Coforge Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 13.06% in last one month and is currently quoting at 40044.7, up 0.03% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 5.54 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 7.1 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 6360.7, up 2.69% on the day. Coforge Ltd is up 35.65% in last one year as compared to a 23.68% spurt in NIFTY and a 34.59% spurt in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 47.78 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

