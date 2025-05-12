Home / Markets / Capital Market News / PVR Inox reports consolidated net loss of Rs 125.00 crore in the March 2025 quarter

PVR Inox reports consolidated net loss of Rs 125.00 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 12 2025 | 3:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 0.53% to Rs 1249.80 crore

Net Loss of PVR Inox reported to Rs 125.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 129.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 0.53% to Rs 1249.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1256.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 279.60 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 32.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 5.36% to Rs 5779.90 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 6107.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1249.801256.40 -1 5779.906107.10 -5 OPM %22.6422.16 -26.6729.64 - PBDT148.40127.60 16 905.501175.40 -23 PBT-167.70-175.20 4 -374.30-43.90 -753 NP-125.00-129.50 3 -279.60-32.00 -774

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Man Industries (India) consolidated net profit rises 182.43% in the March 2025 quarter

Bajaj Electricals consolidated net profit rises 101.47% in the March 2025 quarter

Market Creators reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.17 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Super Sales India reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.62 crore in the March 2025 quarter

K P R Mill Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

First Published: May 12 2025 | 3:02 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story