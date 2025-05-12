PVR Inox reports consolidated net loss of Rs 125.00 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.53% to Rs 1249.80 crore

Net Loss of PVR Inox reported to Rs 125.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 129.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 0.53% to Rs 1249.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1256.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 279.60 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 32.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 5.36% to Rs 5779.90 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 6107.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

1249.801256.405779.906107.1022.6422.1626.6729.64148.40127.60905.501175.40-167.70-175.20-374.30-43.90-125.00-129.50-279.60-32.00

