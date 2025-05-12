Man Industries (India) consolidated net profit rises 182.43% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 50.30% to Rs 1218.49 crore

Net profit of Man Industries (India) rose 182.43% to Rs 68.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 24.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 50.30% to Rs 1218.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 810.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 45.68% to Rs 153.17 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 105.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 11.56% to Rs 3505.35 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3142.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

1218.49810.683505.353142.189.957.208.607.68101.7247.91253.60205.3991.1932.44208.35144.3068.1524.13153.17105.14

Powered by Capital Market - Live News