Landsmill Green Limited, Caliber Mining and Logistics Ltd, KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation Ltd and Orient Press Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 27 July 2026.

Landsmill Green Limited, Caliber Mining and Logistics Ltd, KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation Ltd and Orient Press Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 27 July 2026.

Pyramid Technoplast Ltd spiked 18.55% to Rs 194 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 67552 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3779 shares in the past one month.

Landsmill Green Limited surged 14.47% to Rs 0.87. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 22.67 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.06 lakh shares in the past one month. Caliber Mining and Logistics Ltd soared 13.77% to Rs 601.25. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 18.07 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21.63 lakh shares in the past one month. KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation Ltd advanced 12.09% to Rs 31.15. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.18 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 42180 shares in the past one month.