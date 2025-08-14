QMS Medical Allied Services standalone net profit rises 12.08% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 39.35% to Rs 42.32 crore

Net profit of QMS Medical Allied Services rose 12.08% to Rs 2.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 39.35% to Rs 42.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 30.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.42.3230.3714.8215.974.664.123.903.352.692.40

Powered by Capital Market - Live News