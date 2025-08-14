BCL Enterprises standalone net profit rises 14.29% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 65.15% to Rs 0.46 crore

Net profit of BCL Enterprises rose 14.29% to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 65.15% to Rs 0.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.0.461.3260.8721.970.270.270.260.260.240.21

Powered by Capital Market - Live News