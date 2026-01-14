Quadrant Future Tek jumps on bagging Rs 288-cr KAVACH order from CLW

Quadrant Future Tek soared 8.19% to Rs 326.95 after the company has received an order from Chittaranjan Locomotive Works (CLW) for the supply, installation, testing and commissioning of 353 onboard KAVACH locomotive equipment.

The order, including warranty and long-term annual maintenance, is valued at Rs 287.83 crore.

The company said the order has been awarded by a domestic entity and is to be executed within 12 months from the date of the purchase order.

The company added that the transaction is at arms length, with no interest from the promoter, promoter group or group companies, and does not fall under related-party transactions.