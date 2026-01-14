Kolte Patil announces joint development residential project in Bhugaon, Pune

With gross development value of Rs 850 cr

Kolte Patil Developers announced that the Company has signed a joint development deal for a ~1.1 million sq. ft. residential project in Bhugaon, Pune that has an expected Gross Developable Value (GDV) of ~Rs. 850 crore.

Bhugaon, is an emerging residential destination in Pune, blending natural flora and fauna with excellent urban connectivity. This land parcel is surrounded by established premium markets like Bavdhan and Kothrud and is adjacent to the Mumbai-Pune Expressway as well as Shivaji Nagar railway station. The project is set to benefit from being in close proximity to large employment hubs as well as the access to advanced social infrastructure comprising schools, hospitals, shopping malls and entertainment hubs making this a very unique and attractive proposition.