Quadrant Future Tek reports standalone net loss of Rs 8.45 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 30.62% to Rs 27.01 croreNet Loss of Quadrant Future Tek reported to Rs 8.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 30.62% to Rs 27.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 38.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales27.0138.93 -31 OPM %-6.5511.43 -PBDT-3.383.25 PL PBT-8.72-1.02 -755 NP-8.45-1.03 -720
