Tirupati Sarjan standalone net profit rises 16.92% in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 14 2025 | 12:04 PM IST
Sales decline 2.08% to Rs 53.32 crore

Net profit of Tirupati Sarjan rose 16.92% to Rs 1.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 2.08% to Rs 53.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 54.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales53.3254.45 -2 OPM %6.625.29 -PBDT2.222.03 9 PBT1.981.79 11 NP1.521.30 17

First Published: Feb 14 2025 | 11:48 AM IST

