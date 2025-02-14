Tirupati Sarjan standalone net profit rises 16.92% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 2.08% to Rs 53.32 crore

Net profit of Tirupati Sarjan rose 16.92% to Rs 1.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 2.08% to Rs 53.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 54.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.53.3254.456.625.292.222.031.981.791.521.30

