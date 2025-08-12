Quadrant Televentures reports standalone net loss of Rs 13.82 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 13.77% to Rs 54.41 crore

Net Loss of Quadrant Televentures reported to Rs 13.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 30.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 13.77% to Rs 54.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 63.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.54.4163.1014.3212.82-9.29-25.07-13.82-30.10-13.82-30.10

Powered by Capital Market - Live News