Panasonic Carbon India Company standalone net profit rises 5.18% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.52% to Rs 15.88 crore

Net profit of Panasonic Carbon India Company rose 5.18% to Rs 6.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 5.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 7.52% to Rs 15.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 14.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.15.8814.7734.6335.758.638.188.468.026.305.99

Powered by Capital Market - Live News