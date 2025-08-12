Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Panasonic Carbon India Company standalone net profit rises 5.18% in the June 2025 quarter

Panasonic Carbon India Company standalone net profit rises 5.18% in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 12 2025 | 5:50 PM IST
Sales rise 7.52% to Rs 15.88 crore

Net profit of Panasonic Carbon India Company rose 5.18% to Rs 6.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 5.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 7.52% to Rs 15.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 14.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales15.8814.77 8 OPM %34.6335.75 -PBDT8.638.18 6 PBT8.468.02 5 NP6.305.99 5

First Published: Aug 12 2025 | 5:20 PM IST

