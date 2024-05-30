Quadrant Televentures reports standalone net loss of Rs 31.83 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 14.69% to Rs 64.70 crore

Net Loss of Quadrant Televentures reported to Rs 31.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 28.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 14.69% to Rs 64.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 75.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 113.97 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 105.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 32.00% to Rs 269.46 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 396.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

64.7075.84269.46396.254.938.3911.988.35-26.56-23.35-92.50-82.94-31.83-28.81-113.97-105.01-31.83-28.81-113.97-105.01

