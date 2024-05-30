Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quadrant Televentures reports standalone net loss of Rs 31.83 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Quadrant Televentures reports standalone net loss of Rs 31.83 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 14.69% to Rs 64.70 crore

Net Loss of Quadrant Televentures reported to Rs 31.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 28.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 14.69% to Rs 64.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 75.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 113.97 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 105.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 32.00% to Rs 269.46 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 396.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales64.7075.84 -15 269.46396.25 -32 OPM %4.938.39 -11.988.35 - PBDT-26.56-23.35 -14 -92.50-82.94 -12 PBT-31.83-28.81 -10 -113.97-105.01 -9 NP-31.83-28.81 -10 -113.97-105.01 -9

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Quadrant Televentures reports standalone net loss of Rs 27.63 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Sensex slides 236 pts, broader mkt outperforms

Dialog, Axiata and Airtel to merge operations in Sri Lanka

Bharti Airtel subsidiary, Bharti Hexacom, to launch IPO

Telecom stocks edge lower

Indiamart Intermesh to acquire 10% stake in Baldor Technologies (IDfy)

Sell-off seen continuing on weak global cues

Yamini Investment Company reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.17 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Maa Jagdambe Tradelinks reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.05 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Modipon reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.19 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 30 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story