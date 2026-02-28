Quality Power Electrical bags orders worth Rs 34-cr for supply of HVDC reactors

Quality Power Electrical Equipments said that it has secured multiple orders valued at approximately Rs 34 crore for the supply of HVDC reactors.

The orders have been awarded by a domestic entity. However, the name of the awarding entity has not been disclosed due to a non-disclosure agreement (NDA), the company clarified.

The contracts pertain to the supply of HVDC reactors and are scheduled to be executed over a period of approximately 18 months.

The company further stated that the promoter, promoter group, and group companies have no interest in the entity awarding the orders. It also confirmed that the contracts do not fall under related party transactions.