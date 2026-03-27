Quality Power Electrical Equipments' subsidiary secures major battery storage order

Quality Power Electrical Equipments announced that its material step-down subsidiary, Endoks Enerji Anonim Sirketi, has received a significant order worth Rs 152 crore for the supply and integration of a Battery Energy Storage System.

The company did not disclose the customer details, citing European General Data Privacy Regulations and a Non-Disclosure Agreement.

The order, valued at approximately Rs 152 crore, includes the supply and integration of the energy storage system, with an option to increase the order value up to Rs 292 crore. The project is expected to be executed by December 2027.

The company clarified that neither its promoters nor promoter group entities have any interest in the awarding authority. It also stated that the contract does not qualify as a related-party transaction under applicable regulatory norms.