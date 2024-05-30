Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quantum Digital Vision India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Quantum Digital Vision India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 5:17 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Reported sales nil

Net Loss of Quantum Digital Vision India reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 14200.00% to Rs 2.86 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 81.25% to Rs 0.03 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales00.05 -100 0.030.16 -81 OPM %0-240.00 --3466.67-81.25 - PBDT-0.13-0.13 0 2.900.05 5700 PBT-0.13-0.14 7 2.880.02 14300 NP-0.04-0.14 71 2.860.02 14200

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Quantum Build-Tech reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Quantum Build-Tech reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Quantum Digital Vision India standalone net profit rises 3160.00% in the December 2023 quarter

TV Vision reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.51 crore in the March 2024 quarter

TCS partners with IIT, Mumbai to develop India's first Quantum Diamond Microchip Imager

Hisar Spinning Mills standalone net profit rises 775.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Smiths &amp; Founders (India) reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.27 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Lactose (India) standalone net profit rises 169.66% in the March 2024 quarter

Trans Freight Containers standalone net profit declines 49.23% in the March 2024 quarter

Apt Packaging standalone net profit declines 41.38% in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 30 2024 | 4:58 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story