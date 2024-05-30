Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Apt Packaging standalone net profit declines 41.38% in the March 2024 quarter

Apt Packaging standalone net profit declines 41.38% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 5:17 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 29.84% to Rs 3.15 crore

Net profit of Apt Packaging declined 41.38% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 29.84% to Rs 3.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 2.52 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 10.62% to Rs 12.71 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 14.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales3.154.49 -30 12.7114.22 -11 OPM %-24.135.12 --13.774.71 - PBDT0.180.22 -18 -1.470.22 PL PBT0.160.29 -45 -2.53-1.16 -118 NP0.170.29 -41 -2.52-1.16 -117

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Apt Packaging reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.43 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Encode Packaging India reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.12 crore in the December 2023 quarter

G K P Printing &amp; Packaging standalone net profit declines 93.33% in the December 2023 quarter

Mold-Tek Packaging standalone net profit declines 12.94% in the December 2023 quarter

B &amp; A Packaging India standalone net profit declines 1.52% in the December 2023 quarter

GB Global consolidated net profit rises 117.91% in the March 2024 quarter

Elin Electronics consolidated net profit rises 121.25% in the March 2024 quarter

B.L.Kashyap &amp; Sons reports consolidated net profit of Rs 23.66 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Vishvprabha Ventures reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.20 crore in the March 2024 quarter

G G Dandekar Properties reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.42 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 30 2024 | 4:57 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story