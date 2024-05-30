Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Smiths & Founders (India) reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.27 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Smiths &amp; Founders (India) reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.27 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 15.07% to Rs 3.13 crore

Net profit of Smiths & Founders (India) reported to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2024. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 15.07% to Rs 3.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 162.50% to Rs 0.63 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 11.47% to Rs 11.66 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 10.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales3.132.72 15 11.6610.46 11 OPM %12.146.99 -8.757.46 - PBDT0.330.06 450 0.870.48 81 PBT0.270 0 0.630.24 163 NP0.270 0 0.630.24 163

