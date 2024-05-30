Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quasar India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Quasar India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 674.31% to Rs 8.44 crore

Net loss of Quasar India reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 674.31% to Rs 8.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 64.36% to Rs 1.66 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 854.45% to Rs 36.46 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales8.441.09 674 36.463.82 854 OPM %0.8321.10 -6.5019.90 - PBDT0.070.20 -65 2.371.21 96 PBT0.070.20 -65 2.371.21 96 NP-0.040.26 PL 1.661.01 64

