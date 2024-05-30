Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aananda Lakshmi Spinning Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.38 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Aananda Lakshmi Spinning Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.38 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 9:27 AM IST
Sales reported at Rs 0.06 crore

Net loss of Aananda Lakshmi Spinning Mills reported to Rs 1.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 5.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales reported to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 18.56% to Rs 4.08 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 900.00% to Rs 2.10 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.060 0 2.100.21 900 OPM %16.670 -86.1938.10 - PBDT0.460.49 -6 5.940.63 843 PBT0.460.49 -6 5.940.63 843 NP-1.385.47 PL 4.085.01 -19

