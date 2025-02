Quasar India standalone net profit rises 421.05% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 15.33% to Rs 7.40 crore

Net profit of Quasar India rose 421.05% to Rs 0.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 15.33% to Rs 7.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 8.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.7.408.7420.142.971.490.261.490.260.990.19

Powered by Capital Market - Live News