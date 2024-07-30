Fredun Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit rises 72.08% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 26.64% to Rs 77.54 croreNet profit of Fredun Pharmaceuticals rose 72.08% to Rs 4.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 26.64% to Rs 77.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 61.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales77.5461.23 27 OPM %13.5212.43 -PBDT6.575.00 31 PBT5.524.08 35 NP4.132.40 72
Powered by Capital Market - Live News