Fredun Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit rises 72.08% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 30 2024 | 9:08 AM IST
Sales rise 26.64% to Rs 77.54 crore

Net profit of Fredun Pharmaceuticals rose 72.08% to Rs 4.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 26.64% to Rs 77.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 61.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales77.5461.23 27 OPM %13.5212.43 -PBDT6.575.00 31 PBT5.524.08 35 NP4.132.40 72

First Published: Jul 30 2024 | 7:35 AM IST

