Fredun Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit rises 72.08% in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of Fredun Pharmaceuticals rose 72.08% to Rs 4.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 26.64% to Rs 77.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 61.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.77.5461.2313.5212.436.575.005.524.084.132.40

