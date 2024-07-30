Pfizer standalone net profit rises 61.14% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5.93% to Rs 562.86 croreNet profit of Pfizer rose 61.14% to Rs 150.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 93.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 5.93% to Rs 562.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 531.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales562.86531.36 6 OPM %31.5320.84 -PBDT217.22141.30 54 PBT202.62125.75 61 NP150.7193.53 61
