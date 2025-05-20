Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Man Infraconstruction consolidated net profit rises 17.86% in the March 2025 quarter

Man Infraconstruction consolidated net profit rises 17.86% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 20 2025 | 3:05 PM IST
Sales decline 0.99% to Rs 293.80 crore

Net profit of Man Infraconstruction rose 17.86% to Rs 76.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 65.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 0.99% to Rs 293.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 296.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 5.88% to Rs 282.72 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 300.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 12.30% to Rs 1108.07 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1263.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales293.80296.74 -1 1108.071263.45 -12 OPM %36.2416.73 -27.1225.83 - PBDT137.8779.87 73 408.98407.17 0 PBT135.5477.21 76 400.66397.22 1 NP76.9365.27 18 282.72300.39 -6

First Published: May 20 2025 | 2:53 PM IST

