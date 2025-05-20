Man Infraconstruction consolidated net profit rises 17.86% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.99% to Rs 293.80 crore

Net profit of Man Infraconstruction rose 17.86% to Rs 76.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 65.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 0.99% to Rs 293.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 296.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 5.88% to Rs 282.72 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 300.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 12.30% to Rs 1108.07 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1263.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

