H T Media consolidated net profit rises 3181.60% in the March 2025 quarter

H T Media consolidated net profit rises 3181.60% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 20 2025 | 3:05 PM IST
Sales rise 10.59% to Rs 513.57 crore

Net profit of H T Media rose 3181.60% to Rs 41.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 10.59% to Rs 513.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 464.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 1.95 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 80.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 6.54% to Rs 1805.63 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1694.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales513.57464.41 11 1805.631694.72 7 OPM %4.990.29 --1.81-4.29 - PBDT83.9344.34 89 119.2641.07 190 PBT60.5913.84 338 21.25-78.14 LP NP41.021.25 3182 1.95-80.58 LP

