Sequent Scientific reports consolidated net profit of Rs 9.32 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 20 2025 | 3:05 PM IST
Sales rise 11.21% to Rs 401.70 crore

Net profit of Sequent Scientific reported to Rs 9.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 11.21% to Rs 401.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 361.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 21.88 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 35.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 13.26% to Rs 1551.37 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1369.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales401.70361.20 11 1551.371369.73 13 OPM %11.518.93 -10.434.48 - PBDT32.7723.83 38 115.7324.28 377 PBT16.657.35 127 49.28-37.26 LP NP9.32-0.92 LP 21.88-35.88 LP

First Published: May 20 2025 | 2:53 PM IST

