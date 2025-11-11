Sensex settles 336 pts higher, Nifty ends above 25,650 mark; IT shares rally

The domestic equity benchmarks ended with moderate gains today, gaining for second day in a row, supported by sustained buying in IT and auto shares. The Sensex and Nifty started the day on a weak note and later moved into a consolidation phase after Octobers strong rally, as some financial stocks came under pressure. Volatility stayed high ahead of the Nifty 50s weekly derivatives expiry, with investors remaining cautious due to mixed global trends and sector rotation.

The Nifty settled above the 25,650 mark. IT, auto and metal shares advanced while PSU bank, realty and financial services shares declined.

As per provisional closing data, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, added 335.97 points or 0.40% to 83,871.32. The Nifty 50 index rose 120.60 points or 0.47% to 25,694.95. In two consecutive trading sessions, the Sensex rose 0.78% while the Nifty added 0.79%.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.20% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index fell 0.09%. The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,946 shares rose and 2,239 shares fell. A total of 188 shares were unchanged. The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 1.54% to 12.49. IPO Update: Physicswallah received bids for 1,16,84,045 shares as against 18,62,04,143 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:25 IST on Tuesday (11 November 2025). The issue was subscribed 0.06 times. The issue opened for bidding on 11 November 2025 and it will close on 13 November 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 103 and 109 per share.

Emmvee Photovoltaic Power received bids for 58,26,636 shares as against 7,74,27,183 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:25 IST on Tuesday (11 November 2025). The issue was subscribed 0.08 times. The issue opened for bidding on 11 November 2025 and it will close on 13 November 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 206 and 217 per share. Pine Labs received bids for 23,94,35,890 shares as against 9,78,93,739 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:25 IST on Tuesday (11 November 2025). The issue was subscribed 2.45 times. The issue opened for bidding on 7 November 2025 and it will close on 11 November 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 210 and 221 per share.

US-India Trade Deal: Hints of a potential trade breakthrough with the US emerged from the White House on Monday as President Donald Trump reportedly said that Washington and New Delhi are moving closer to finalising a new trade agreement, adding that the US would eventually bring down tariffs on India. Trump's remarks came during the swearing-in ceremony of Sergio Gor, the new US Ambassador to India, at the Oval Office. "Were making a deal with India. Much different than we had. Right now they dont love me but they will love us again. Were getting a fair deal. Theyre very good negotiators, so Sergio, you will have to take a look at that. I think were pretty close to doing a deal that is good for everybody," the President reportedly said during the ceremony.

Speaking to reporters later, Trump reportedly responded to questions on whether the US would consider lowering tariffs on Indian imports. Well, right now, the tariffs are very high on India because of the Russian oil, and theyve stopped doing the Russian oil. Its been reduced very substantially. Yeah, were going to be bringing the tariffs down. At some point, were going to be bringing them down, he reportedly stated. Buzzing Index: The Nifty IT index added 1.20% to 36,116.90. The index rallied 2.53% in the two consecutive trading session. Persistent Systems (up 2.84%), Coforge (up 2.25%), HCL Technologies (up 1.91%), LTIMindtree (up 1.2%) and Infosys (up 1.19%), Oracle Financial Services Software (up 0.8%), Wipro (up 0.78%), Tata Consultancy Services (up 0.72%), Tech Mahindra (up 0.64%) and Mphasis (up 0.05%) added.

Stocks in Spotlight: Bajaj Finserv tanked 5.96%. The company reported a 7.53% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 2,244.10 crore in Q2 FY26 compared with Rs 2,086.97 crore in Q2 FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 10.98% YoY to Rs 37,402.93 crore in Q2 FY26. Vodafone Idea surged 7.05% after the company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 5,524 crore in Q2 FY26, narrowing from a net loss of Rs 7,175.90 crore in the same quarter last year. Net sales increased 2.3% to Rs 11,169.60 crore in Q2 FY26 compared with Rs 10,918.20 crore posted in same quarter last year.

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) fell 0.64%. The company has reported 5.4% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 10,785 crore despite 0.9% fall in gross revenue to Rs 1,57,911 crore in Q2 FY26 as compared with Q2 FY25. Sula Vineyards declined 1.09% after the companys consolidated net profit tumbled 58.43% to Rs 6.02 crore on 1.1% fall in revenue from operations to Rs 139.66 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25. Atul Auto surged 7.95% after the companys consolidated net profit zoomed 69.5% to Rs 9.17 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 5.41 crore posted in Q2 FY25. Total revenue from operations grew by 10.2% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 200.17 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

All Time Plastics declined 6.10% after the companys consolidated net profit tumbled 68.6% to Rs 4.22 crore despite 12.5% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 147.40 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25. Bharat Forge jumped 5.62% after the companys consolidated net profit rallied 23% to Rs 299.27 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 243.29 crore posted in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations soared 9.31% YoY to Rs 4,031.92 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025. RateGain Travel Technologies declined 1.62% after the companys consolidated net profit decreased 2.3% to Rs 51.01 crore on a 6.42% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 295.06 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Global Markets: European stocks traded higher on Tuesday as hopes for an end to the U.S. government shutdown increased. The UK labour market showed further signs of cooling in September, with unemployment edging higher and wage growth easing, potentially giving the Bank of England (BoE) room to consider a rate cut at its final policy meeting of the year next month. Data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed the jobless rate rose to 5.0% in the three months to September, up from 4.8% in the previous period. Meanwhile, regular pay growth (excluding bonuses) slowed slightly to 4.6% year-on-year, down from 4.7% in the prior month, signaling easing labour market pressures.

Asian markets ended mixed Wall Street gains on revived artificial intelligence optimism and growing hopes that the U.S. government shutdown will end soon. The Senate passed legislation on Monday night to end the nations longest government shutdown, after a critical splinter group of Democrats joined with Republicans and backed a spending package that omitted the chief concession their party had spent weeks demanding. The 60-to-40 vote, on Day 41 of the shutdown, signaled a break in the gridlock that has shuttered the government for weeks, leaving hundreds of thousands of federal workers furloughed, millions of Americans at risk of losing food assistance, and millions more facing air-travel disruptions.

Shares of Japanese financial conglomerate Orix edged higher on Tuesday after the company announced a partnership with Qatars sovereign wealth fund, Qatar Investment Authority, to launch a $2.5 billion private equity fund. The fund will invest in Japanese companies, primarily targeting business succession, privatization of listed companies, and carve-outs, valued at least 30 billion yen (about $200 million), Orix said in a press release. Orix and QIA will contribute 60% and 40%, respectively. On Wall Street, the US benchmarks rose Monday after the White House expressed support for the bipartisan deal to end the shutdowna key development that makes it likely the government will reopen within days. Separately, President Donald Trump also floated the idea of paying a $2,000 tariff dividend to US citizens.