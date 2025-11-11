Vikram Kamats Hospitality consolidated net profit declines 75.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 42.18% to Rs 12.00 crore

Net profit of Vikram Kamats Hospitality declined 75.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 42.18% to Rs 12.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 8.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.12.008.4420.9217.542.201.390.200.180.030.12

