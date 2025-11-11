Yatra Online consolidated net profit rises 95.62% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 48.42% to Rs 350.87 crore

Net profit of Yatra Online rose 95.62% to Rs 14.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 7.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 48.42% to Rs 350.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 236.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.350.87236.406.813.8926.7614.7316.897.3514.287.30

Powered by Capital Market - Live News