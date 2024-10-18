Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Zydus Life gets final approval from USFDA for Fludrocortisone Acetate tab

Zydus Life gets final approval from USFDA for Fludrocortisone Acetate tab

Image
Last Updated : Oct 18 2024 | 1:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Zydus Lifesciences announced that it has received final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to manufacture Fludrocortisone Acetate tablets USP, 0.1 mg.

Fludrocortisone Acetate tablets are indicated as partial replacement therapy for primary and secondary adrenocortical insufficiency in Addison's disease and for the treatment of salt-losing adrenogenital syndrome.

The drug will be produced at the Groups manufacturing site at Moraiya, Ahmedabad.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

According to IQVIA MAT July 2024, Fludrocortisone acetate tablets generated annual sales of $19.9 million in the United States.

The group now has 400 approvals and has so far filed over 465 ANDAs since the commencement of the filing process in FY 2003-04.

Zydus Lifesciences is a discovery-driven, global life sciences company that discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets a broad range of healthcare therapies.

The pharma companys consolidated net profit surged 30.64% to Rs 1,419.9 crore on 20.77% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 6,207.5 crore in Q1 FY25 over Q1 FY24.

More From This Section

US dollar index seen mildly pressured near 2 and half month high

Wipro jumps on declaring 1:1 bonus issue

Infosys Q2 PAT rises 2% QoQ to Rs 6,506 cr; declares dividend of Rs 21/share

Net direct tax collections zoom around 180% over last decade on robust growth in personal income tax

Board of Diamond Power Infrastructure appoints director

Shares of Zydus Lifesciences fell 0.19% to Rs 1,019 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE updates 1st Test Day 3: Rachin's ton powers New Zealand to 402 runs

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 300 pts, at 81,300, Nifty climbs to 24,850; Financials gain 1%

Raut disappointed with MVA seat-sharing delays, criticises congress leaders

Bonfiglioli starts work for Rs 320 cr Tamil Nadu unit; to start ops by 2025

LIVE news: Relief for Sadhguru as Supreme Court dismisses petition against Isha Foundation

First Published: Oct 18 2024 | 12:47 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story