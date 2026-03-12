Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty Auto Index declines 3.19%
Nifty Auto index ended down 3.19% at 25098 today. The index is down 11.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, TVS Motor Company Ltd slipped 4.95%, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd dropped 4.32% and Eicher Motors Ltd fell 3.83%. The Nifty Auto index is up 21.00% over last one year compared to the 5.20% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Energy index added 1.93% and Nifty FMCG index has dropped 1.77% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has slid 0.95% to close at 23639.15 while the SENSEX is down 1.08% to close at 76034.42 today.

First Published: Mar 12 2026 | 5:04 PM IST

