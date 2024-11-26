Quick Wrap: Nifty Auto Index registers a drop of 1.28%

Nifty Auto index closed down 1.28% at 23413 today. The index has lost 2.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Apollo Tyres Ltd jumped 3.21%, Bajaj Auto Ltd shed 3.01% and Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd slipped 1.98%. The Nifty Auto index has increased 37.00% over last one year compared to the 22.23% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty IT index increased 1.07% and Nifty Pharma index has dropped 0.97% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has dropped 0.11% to close at 24194.5 while the SENSEX has declined 0.13% to close at 80004.06 today.

