Navin Fluorine International consolidated net profit declines 16.79% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 6.62% to Rs 523.68 crore

Net profit of Navin Fluorine International declined 16.79% to Rs 51.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 61.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 6.62% to Rs 523.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 491.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.523.68491.1519.1623.2695.01103.0968.3081.7751.2061.53

