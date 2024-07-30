Navin Fluorine International consolidated net profit declines 16.79% in the June 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Jul 30 2024 | 5:31 PM IST
Sales rise 6.62% to Rs 523.68 crore

Net profit of Navin Fluorine International declined 16.79% to Rs 51.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 61.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 6.62% to Rs 523.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 491.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales523.68491.15 7 OPM %19.1623.26 -PBDT95.01103.09 -8 PBT68.3081.77 -16 NP51.2061.53 -17

First Published: Jul 30 2024 | 5:20 PM IST

