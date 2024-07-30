Jindal Stainless consolidated net profit declines 13.11% in the June 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Jul 30 2024 | 5:31 PM IST
Sales decline 7.41% to Rs 9429.76 crore

Net profit of Jindal Stainless declined 13.11% to Rs 648.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 745.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 7.41% to Rs 9429.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 10183.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales9429.7610183.96 -7 OPM %12.8311.71 -PBDT1118.301168.62 -4 PBT885.94980.61 -10 NP648.06745.81 -13

First Published: Jul 30 2024 | 5:20 PM IST

