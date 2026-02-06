Associate Sponsors

Quick Wrap: Nifty FMCG Index gains 2.27%

Last Updated : Feb 06 2026 | 5:16 PM IST
Nifty FMCG index ended up 2.27% at 51882.75 today. The index has slipped 3.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, ITC Ltd rose 5.03%, Hindustan Unilever Ltd jumped 2.96% and United Breweries Ltd gained 2.76%. The Nifty FMCG index has fallen 7.00% over last one year compared to the 8.86% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty IT index has dropped 1.47% and Nifty MNC index increased 1.04% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 witnessed a rise of 0.20% to close at 25693.7 while the SENSEX increased 0.32% to close at 83580.4 today.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 06 2026 | 5:16 PM IST

