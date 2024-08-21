Quick Wrap: Nifty FMCG Index records a surge of 1.37%

Nifty FMCG index ended up 1.37% at 63091.9 today. The index has added 4.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, United Breweries Ltd jumped 3.75%, Varun Beverages Ltd gained 3.65% and Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd slipped 1.89%. The Nifty FMCG index has increased 21.00% over last one year compared to the 27.70% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Realty index has slid 1.31% and Nifty Media index added 1.20% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 added 0.29% to close at 24770.2 while the SENSEX witnessed a rise of 0.13% to close at 80905.3 today.

