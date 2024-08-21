Piramal Ent board OKs raising Rs 150-cr via NCDs

Piramal Enterprises announced that its board has approved the issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) with a green shoe option aggregating to Rs 150 crore on private placement basis.

The base issue size is of Rs 50 crore along with a green shoe option to retain over subscription of up to Rs 100 crore, aggregating to Rs 150 crore.

These secured, rated, listed, redeemable, NCDs have a coupon rate of 9.5% per annum paid annually and on redemption date, which is 7 July 2034.

The debentures are proposed to be listed on the wholesale debt market (WDM) segment of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE)/ National Stock Exchange (NSE). NSE is the designated stock exchange.