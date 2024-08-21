Piramal Ent board OKs raising Rs 150-cr via NCDs

Piramal Enterprises announced that its board has approved the issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) with a green shoe option aggregating to Rs 150 crore on private placement basis.
The base issue size is of Rs 50 crore along with a green shoe option to retain over subscription of up to Rs 100 crore, aggregating to Rs 150 crore.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
These secured, rated, listed, redeemable, NCDs have a coupon rate of 9.5% per annum paid annually and on redemption date, which is 7 July 2034.
The debentures are proposed to be listed on the wholesale debt market (WDM) segment of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE)/ National Stock Exchange (NSE). NSE is the designated stock exchange.
Piramal Enterprises (PEL) is a leading diversified NBFC in India with a presence across retail lending, wholesale lending, and fund-based platforms. The company has investments and assets worth around $10 billion, with a network of branches across 26 states/UTs.
The NBFC reported 64.33% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 181.48 crore in Q1 FY24 as against Rs 508.78 crore posted in Q1 FY24. Total income fell 25.99% to Rs 2,145.38 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared to Rs 2,898.79 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year.
More From This Section
The scrip ended 0.33% higher at Rs 1,004.40 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News